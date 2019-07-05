See All Psychiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD

Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow School Of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Prikhojan works at Alexander Prikhojan MD, PhD in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prikhojan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Prikhojan MD, PhD
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 301-7060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 05, 2019
    I have been seeing this doctor for seven years. He is the only doctor that was able to diagnose my rare disorder, and every time I cannot tolerate a new medication, he is very careful about figuring out if I will tolerate other ones. Incredibly smart, kind, thorough, and always very promptly returns my calls when I have concerns or questions. AMAZING DOCTOR.
    Jul 05, 2019
    About Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1538132188
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Moscow School Of Medicine and Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prikhojan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prikhojan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prikhojan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prikhojan works at Alexander Prikhojan MD, PhD in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Prikhojan’s profile.

    Dr. Prikhojan has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prikhojan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Prikhojan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prikhojan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prikhojan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prikhojan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

