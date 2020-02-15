Overview

Dr. Alexander Rapisarda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Rapisarda works at Digestive Disease Center Of New Jersey in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.