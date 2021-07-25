Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Bologna Italy and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Reiter works at
Locations
Houston Perinatal Associates
7900 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77054
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday Closed
Thursday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday Closed
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely yes! Dr. Reiter helped me tremendously with my two high risk pregnancies after loosing two pregnancies well in advanced. My kids are now 18 and 20 yrs old. I really recommend him if your pregnancy is at high risk. You will be in good hands with Dr. Reiter.
About Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Hebrew and Italian
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Haifa City Medical Center Rothealth Science Centerhild University
- St Orsola University Hospital Bolgna Italy
- University Of Bologna Italy
