Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Richard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alexander Richard, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Richard, MD
Dr. Alexander Richard, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Richard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Richard's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney & Hypertension Associates217 Cherokee Rose Lane, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richard?
About Dr. Alexander Richard, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1417301441
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richard works at
Dr. Richard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.