Dr. Alexander Rico, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Rico, MD
Dr. Alexander Rico, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Rico's Office Locations
Silverdale Eye MD9939 Ridgetop Blvd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Rico, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073555371
Education & Certifications
- U Calif-Irvine|U Calif-Irvine/Long Beach V
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
