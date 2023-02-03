Dr. Ringeisen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Ringeisen, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Ringeisen, MD
Dr. Alexander Ringeisen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ringeisen's Office Locations
- 1 7115 Tamarack Rd Ste 100, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 361-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ringeisen promptly address a condition that had significantly affected the vision in my left eye. He listened closely to and addressed my concerns. He made room in his surgical schedule for the next day. One day post op, my vision was back to near normal and although there will be a period of full recovery, I am thrilled with the outcome thus far. I also observed the profound respect for Dr. Ringeisen exhibited by the nursing and other support staff. That seemed a response to the respect that he showed them. The result was a well coordinated and highly functional care team.
About Dr. Alexander Ringeisen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringeisen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ringeisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ringeisen has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ringeisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringeisen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringeisen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ringeisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ringeisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.