Overview of Dr. Alexander Ringeisen, MD

Dr. Alexander Ringeisen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.