Dr. Alexander Rivkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Rivkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Rivkin, MD
Dr. Alexander Rivkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.
Dr. Rivkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rivkin's Office Locations
-
1
Westside Aesthetics11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 996-0363Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivkin?
I wouldn't go anywhere else. I have been seeing Dr. Rivkin for almost 15 years. I always takes his time , I have never felt rushed like with other doctors in the past. I have never met a more honest doctor in my life , I never feel like I am being sold on anything, he has told me multiple times that I didn't need something I thought I did and after looking into it more he was right.
About Dr. Alexander Rivkin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1710913223
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Ucsd
- Yale University
- Columbia College, Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivkin works at
Dr. Rivkin speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.