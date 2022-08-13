Dr. Alexander Robertson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Robertson III, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Robertson III, MD
Dr. Alexander Robertson III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Robertson III's Office Locations
University Orthopedics Inc.100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 626-3912
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 330-1441Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 277-0790
University Orthopedics Inc.1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 884-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a compassionate understanding doctor . He takes time with you and listens to you. I have been with him for 8yrs , have had 2 surgeries on my back .
About Dr. Alexander Robertson III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1578503413
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson III has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robertson III speaks Italian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson III.
