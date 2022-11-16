Overview of Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD

Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Amherst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Rovner works at Alexander V Rovner, LPPC in East Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.