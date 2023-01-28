Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD
Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rowland's Office Locations
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Northeast5000 Schertz Pkwy Ste 600, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 281-9595
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Downtown1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 281-9595
TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine400 Concord Plaza Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roland is a great physician for procedures and evaluations. He’s fast, impatient and brusque with talking to someone. He’s prompt and the staff is wonderful. I’ll take half rude to get great skills. He diagnosed my problem quickly and got it fixed. He did pass the injection off to the PA, which was fine She was great as well.
About Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912948993
Education & Certifications
- University Of Western Ontario Hand and Upper Limb Center
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
- Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.