Dr. Alexander Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Rubin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 821 Huntingdon Pike Ste 150, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (267) 627-6715
Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group, PC9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 501, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 673-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I,m treated by Dr Rubin for more than 5 years. He is awesome !
About Dr. Alexander Rubin, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720273915
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Cardiovascular Disease
