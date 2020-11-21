Overview

Dr. Alexander Rubin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.