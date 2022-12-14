Overview

Dr. Alexander Ruthven II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Ruthven II works at Huron Family Practice Center in Port Huron, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.