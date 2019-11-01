Dr. Sackeyfio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Sackeyfio, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Sackeyfio, MD
Dr. Alexander Sackeyfio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Sackeyfio works at
Dr. Sackeyfio's Office Locations
Alexander H. Sackeyfio M.d. PC23800 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 104, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-0785
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful for Dr. S. He has been so patient with Us and will always call us back within minutes.
About Dr. Alexander Sackeyfio, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1215026422
Education & Certifications
- ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sackeyfio accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sackeyfio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sackeyfio works at
Dr. Sackeyfio has seen patients for Eating Disorders and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sackeyfio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sackeyfio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sackeyfio.
