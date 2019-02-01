Overview of Dr. Alexander Salloum, MD

Dr. Alexander Salloum, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Salloum works at SS Vascular in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.