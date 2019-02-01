Dr. Alexander Salloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salloum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Salloum, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Salloum, MD
Dr. Alexander Salloum, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Salloum works at
Dr. Salloum's Office Locations
SS Vascular15611 Pomerado Rd Ste 510, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Amazing. I would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Alexander Salloum, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salloum accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salloum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salloum works at
Dr. Salloum has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salloum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloum.
