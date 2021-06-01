See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Alexander Santos-Garcia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Overview of Dr. Alexander Santos-Garcia, MD

Dr. Alexander Santos-Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Santos-Garcia works at MEDPLAN CLINIC in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santos-Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medscripts Coral Way Dispensary
    11825 SW 26TH ST, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 266-2929

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 01, 2021
    Me gustaría ser su paciente
    Noemi — Jun 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Santos-Garcia, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Santos-Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1316378664
    • 1316378664
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santos-Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santos-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santos-Garcia works at MEDPLAN CLINIC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Santos-Garcia’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos-Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

