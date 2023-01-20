Dr. Alexander Satin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Satin, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Satin, MD
Dr. Alexander Satin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Satin's Office Locations
Texas Back Institute5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 845-7104Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Back Institute - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 106, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 213-2309Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Back Institute - Plano6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 480-3338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Satin is a masterful surgeon, and extraordinary medical professional, who is thoughtful and sensitive to the patient's emotional and physical condition. During our initial meeting, we went over my medical and spinal history. Dr. Satin was reassuring yet realistic, advising me honestly on the fusion and what to expect. I felt I was able to make a knowledgeable decision about having a fusion. My successful surgery was in January 2022. Dr. Satin not only stabilized the area but also corrected most of the shifting, something I had been told by other surgeons was not possible. I certainly give Dr. Satin my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Alexander Satin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1942628227
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- Northwell Health
- Northwell Health
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
