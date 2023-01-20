Overview of Dr. Alexander Satin, MD

Dr. Alexander Satin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Satin works at Texas Back Institute - Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.