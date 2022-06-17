Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD
Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneider worked with me for septum and turbinate surgery. Don't let his young face fool you, he is wise beyond his years. Good listener, patient, empathetic, professional and very capable. Did his training with fine doctors. I am very thankful he was part of my surgery & post-op team.
About Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1306232624
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schneider speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.