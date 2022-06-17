See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD

Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Schneider works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr. Schneider worked with me for septum and turbinate surgery. Don't let his young face fool you, he is wise beyond his years. Good listener, patient, empathetic, professional and very capable. Did his training with fine doctors. I am very thankful he was part of my surgery & post-op team.
    Paula G — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306232624
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

