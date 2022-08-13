Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Schwartz, MD
Dr. Alexander Schwartz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
1
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Bergen Medical Associates305 W Grand Ave Ste 200, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 391-0071
3
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
4
Montefiore Nyack Hospital160 N Midland Ave, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 348-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
5
Mpv New Jersey MD Services PC1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 211, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz helped me during a very stressful situation. As soon as I met him I felt comfortable and at ease. He explained everything and made sure I understood everything throughout the entire process. He checked up on me after my visit and my operation. The office is clean and the staff is friendly and nice. He was always attentive, responsive and I never felt rushed. I honestly don't know what I would have done without Dr. Schwartz and all of his help. Thank you again for everything Dr. Schwartz!
About Dr. Alexander Schwartz, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275569378
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.