Overview

Dr. Alexander Selioutski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with UPMC Chautauqua and Westfield Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.