Dr. Alexander Shaknovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Shaknovich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Shaknovich Cardiac Wellness Institute1725 York Ave Apt 2E, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 752-2900
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is one of the best ever I met. He is fantastic to understand your situation and find the right way of dealing with it. Thanks a lot to him and his staff.
About Dr. Alexander Shaknovich, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487741039
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus|Nyu Hospitals Center
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaknovich has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaknovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
