Overview

Dr. Alexander Shapsis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.



Dr. Shapsis works at Atlantic Gastroenterology in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.