Dr. Sheng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Sheng, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Sheng, MD
Dr. Alexander Sheng, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Sheng works at
Dr. Sheng's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Services Ric355 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 238-7767
-
2
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great doctor. He has always helped me heal. He listens and is very empathetic to my pain and suffering. PlIIius he follows up on the medications he prescribes. I highly recommend him/
About Dr. Alexander Sheng, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1851582910
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.