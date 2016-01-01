Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Sherman, MD
Dr. Alexander Sherman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
- 1 53 N Park Ave Ste 205, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-0904
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
About Dr. Alexander Sherman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1922081629
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.