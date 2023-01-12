Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Shifrin works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Health System, CentraState Medical Center901 W Main St # 106, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 792-5003
-
2
Atlantic Health System, CentraState Medical Center901 W Main St # 106, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 792-5003
-
3
Meridian Surgical Associates1944 State Route 33 Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shifrin?
Extremely satisfied with the care received from Dr Shifrin and his staff. Diagnosed with thyroid cancer and was referred to Dr Shifrin as an expert in the field. Scheduled total thyroid removal within 2 weeks of my first visit. Surgery was without complications and follow up showed clear margins and cancer free. Dr Shifrin is thorough, explains diagnosis, ensures all questions are answered, and works quickly to move towards a cancer free scenario. Absolutely recommend him!
About Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1346264116
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Penn State's Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- SAINT PETERSBURG MEDICAL ACADEMY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shifrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shifrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shifrin works at
Dr. Shifrin has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shifrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shifrin speaks Russian.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shifrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shifrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.