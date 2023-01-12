Overview

Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Shifrin works at Atlantic Health System, CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.