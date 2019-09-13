Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD
Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Institute for Specialized Medicine, San Diego, CA4125 Sorrento Valley Blvd Ste A, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 794-9192
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I've not seen Dr. Shikhman yet but his PA Neenah has been highly professional and knowledgeable for Lyme. If you've been tagged with the "fibromyalgia" or "CFS" aka "your disease doesn't match my medical textbook" or "let me recommend a therapist" this place maybe your answer.
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute
