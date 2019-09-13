See All Rheumatologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (40)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD

Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shikhman works at Institute for Specialized Medicine, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shikhman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Specialized Medicine, San Diego, CA
    4125 Sorrento Valley Blvd Ste A, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 794-9192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 13, 2019
    I've not seen Dr. Shikhman yet but his PA Neenah has been highly professional and knowledgeable for Lyme. If you've been tagged with the "fibromyalgia" or "CFS" aka "your disease doesn't match my medical textbook" or "let me recommend a therapist" this place maybe your answer.
    — Sep 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1417067893
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Green Hospital
    Internship
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shikhman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shikhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shikhman works at Institute for Specialized Medicine, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shikhman’s profile.

    Dr. Shikhman has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shikhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikhman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

