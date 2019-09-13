Overview of Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD

Dr. Alexander Shikhman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shikhman works at Institute for Specialized Medicine, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.