Dr. Shpaner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Shpaner, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Shpaner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Shpaner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donald Lipkis MD Inc6719 Alvarado Rd Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-9100
-
2
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shpaner?
Making the appointment was simple. The office manager returned my call very quickly even in these days of Covid remote working. Dr. Shpaner answered all my questions easily and we worked out a way forward for scheduling the colonoscopy. The procedure was completed as scheduled and the follow-up took place as scheduled.
About Dr. Alexander Shpaner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1538334974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shpaner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shpaner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shpaner works at
Dr. Shpaner has seen patients for Constipation, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shpaner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shpaner speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shpaner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shpaner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shpaner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shpaner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.