Dr. Alexander Shraga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Shraga, MD is a Dermatologist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Shraga works at
Locations
Access Dermatology LLC385 State Route 18 Ste E, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (855) 912-3376Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shraga is an excellent dermatologist. I have been seeing him for many years. What's lacking is a friendly office atmosphere. The staff are not rude, but they seem to have an agreement that any smile or friendly word is one too many. Not sure why that is.
About Dr. Alexander Shraga, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shraga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shraga works at
Dr. Shraga has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Shingles and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shraga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shraga speaks Russian and Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Shraga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shraga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.