Dr. Alexander Shraga, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (87)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Shraga, MD is a Dermatologist in East Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Shraga works at Access Dermatology LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Shingles and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Access Dermatology LLC
    385 State Route 18 Ste E, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 912-3376
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 87 ratings
Patient Ratings (87)
5 Star
(66)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(12)
About Dr. Alexander Shraga, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265460604
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Long Island Jewish Med Center
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexander Shraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shraga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shraga works at Access Dermatology LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shraga’s profile.

Dr. Shraga has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Shingles and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shraga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

87 patients have reviewed Dr. Shraga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shraga.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

