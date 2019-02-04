Dr. Alexander Shteiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shteiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Shteiman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Shteiman, MD
Dr. Alexander Shteiman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas Medical Academy and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Shteiman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shteiman's Office Locations
-
1
Conviva Care Center West Palm Beach1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 6800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 832-0183
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shteiman?
Dr. Shteiman is great. His staff could be more efficient but this is not a reflection on him.
About Dr. Alexander Shteiman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian and Russian
- 1336133693
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati
- Kaunas Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shteiman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shteiman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shteiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shteiman works at
Dr. Shteiman speaks Lithuanian and Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shteiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shteiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shteiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shteiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.