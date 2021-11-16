Overview of Dr. Alexander Shtilbans, MD

Dr. Alexander Shtilbans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Shtilbans works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.