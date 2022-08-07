See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Alexander Sinclair, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (22)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Sinclair, MD

Dr. Alexander Sinclair, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.

Dr. Sinclair works at K. Alex Kim M.d. A Medical Corporation in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sinclair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    K. Alex Kim M.d. A Medical Corporation
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-4103
  2. 2
    Alexander Sinclair Inc
    7921 Painter Ave Ste 1, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Beverly Hills
    9884 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 267-5856

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Reconstruction
Breast Augmentation
Rhinoseptoplasty
Facial Reconstruction
Breast Augmentation
Rhinoseptoplasty

Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Sinclair, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407063951
    Education & Certifications

    • Gramec Butterworth Hospital
    • Columbia U-Butterworth Hosp
    • Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinclair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinclair accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

