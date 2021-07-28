Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skokan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD
Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD is a Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Skokan's Office Locations
Urology Clinic at Harborview410 9th Ave N # 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Men's Health Center at UWMC-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE # 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive and personal in his approach as well as a professional in every way. Impressed with his team and all who provided support for the patient. Perfect solution to a a very scary time for the patient, family and loved ones.
About Dr. Alexander Skokan, MD
- Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1851719900
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skokan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skokan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Skokan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Skokan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skokan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Skokan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skokan.
