Overview of Dr. Alexander Slotwiner, MD

Dr. Alexander Slotwiner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Slotwiner works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.