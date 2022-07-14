Overview of Dr. Alexander Smirnoff, MD

Dr. Alexander Smirnoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Smirnoff works at Dr. Alexander Smirnoff in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.