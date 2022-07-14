Dr. Alexander Smirnoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smirnoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Smirnoff, MD
Dr. Alexander Smirnoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Alexander Smirnoff729 County Rd 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 633-2164
- 2 1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 922, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 633-2164
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very pleased with doctor. Knowledge & patient. Recommend this doctor.
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518053024
- LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Neurology
