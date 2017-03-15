See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Alexander Sobel, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Sobel, DO

Dr. Alexander Sobel, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Evergreenhealth Monroe.

Dr. Sobel works at Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sobel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery
    626 120th Ave NE Ste B201, Bellevue, WA 98005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-9060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evergreenhealth Monroe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 15, 2017
I recently elected to have a brow lift and eyelid surgery. I chose Dr. Sobel to do the surgery after reading his credentials, viewing his website and then going in for a consultation to make sure I was a good candidate. My results are so amazing and I'm only one month to the day from my surgery. What a transformation. His skill is obvious and I find myself smiling every time I look at myself in the mirror! The office is clean, well decorated and the staff is professional and friendly.
Bonney Lake, WA — Mar 15, 2017
Photo: Dr. Alexander Sobel, DO
About Dr. Alexander Sobel, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992913917
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Alderwood Surgery Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Ohio Univ
Residency
Internship
  • OHIO UNIVERSITY
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexander Sobel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sobel works at Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sobel’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

