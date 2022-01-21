Dr. Alexander Sokohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Sokohl, MD
Dr. Alexander Sokohl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Sokohl's Office Locations
Associates-ear Nose Throat, 1724 Hamill Rd Ste 102, Hixson, TN 37343, (423) 267-6738
Hospital Affiliations
CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
Dr. Sokohl helped my nephew with a major ear problem so quick. He was so responsive to us, and we really appreciate him
Ear, Nose, and Throat
12 years of experience
English
NPI: 1811283252
Education & Certifications
GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokohl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokohl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sokohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sokohl has seen patients for Dizziness, Ear Ache and Vertigo, and more.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.