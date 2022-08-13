See All Hand Surgeons in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD

Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Macneal Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Soneru works at Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soneru's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers
    2000 E Algonquin Rd Ste 109, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 469-6784
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers
    1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 460, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 469-6784
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Macneal Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Clavicle Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Clavicle Fracture

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Traumatic Conditions of the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Dr. Soneru was on time, extremely professional, helpful and efficient. Would highly recommend.
    Molly G — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558656033
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Soneru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soneru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soneru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soneru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soneru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soneru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soneru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soneru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

