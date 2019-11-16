Dr. Sonkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Sonkin, MD
Dr. Alexander Sonkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from ZAPOROZ'E MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Alexander Sonkin MD PA11012 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 304, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 968-9298
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Takes his time to answer any and all questions your may have
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian
- ZAPOROZ'E MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Sonkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonkin speaks Russian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonkin.
