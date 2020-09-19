See All Pediatric Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD

Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Soutter works at Inova Medical Group in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Soutter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Surgical Group
    2730 Prosperity Ave Ste C, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 814-5322
  2. 2
    Summerville Pediatric Specialists
    295A Midland Pkwy Ste 120, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6150
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cryptorchidism Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Lung Tumor Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenomegaly Chevron Icon
Spontaneous Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2020
    Sep 19, 2020
This was our second time (different kid - Duh!) getting a belly-button hernia fixed with Dr. Soutter. He is still awesome! He loves kids and he knows how to talk to them so they aren't scared. He also takes time to talk to us, in language that's easy to understand. We all felt very comfortable with him. Summerville operating room was great!
    David Keating — Sep 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629096763
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Royal Chldrns Hospital
    Internship
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Soutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soutter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soutter has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Soutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soutter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

