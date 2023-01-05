Overview of Dr. Alexander Spira, MD

Dr. Alexander Spira, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Reston Hospital Center, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Spira works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.