Dr. Starodub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Starodub, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Starodub, MD
Dr. Alexander Starodub, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Starodub works at
Dr. Starodub's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 321-4333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Christ Hospital Imaging Center Ft Wright1955 Dixie Hwy, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (859) 331-3304
The Christ Hospital Physicians Ent.5885 Harrison Ave Ste 2900, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 588-5655
The Christ Hospital4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 321-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Starodub saved my life. I will be forever grateful. You're the best doctor I've ever had!! Thank you doc!
About Dr. Alexander Starodub, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124087135
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starodub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starodub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starodub has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starodub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Starodub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starodub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starodub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starodub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.