Dr. Alexander Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Stein, MD
Dr. Alexander Stein, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, St. Mary Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 289-1518
-
2
Alexander G Stein MD1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 512, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 983-8292
-
3
Los Angeles Office8634 W 3rd St # 865W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-1904
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Had triple bypass in 1994 which all were 100% closed. Dr. Stein performed quadruple bypass, corrected an aneurysm and other critical issues with my heart. I am truly blessed to have had Dr. Stein as my Thoracic Surgeon. Thank you.++++++++++
About Dr. Alexander Stein, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1861440430
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic/Harvard U/Deaconess Hospital|Las Usc Med Ctr/Hosp Good Samaritan/Chldrns Hospital|London Hosp/U London|Mt Sinai Med Center
- University College, University of London
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein speaks Arabic and French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.