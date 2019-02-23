Overview of Dr. Alexander Stein, MD

Dr. Alexander Stein, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, St. Mary Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Stein works at The Surgery Group of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.