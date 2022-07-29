Dr. Alexander Strauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Strauss, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Strauss, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Locations
-
1
Centra PC5000 Sagemore Dr, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-3866
-
2
Centra255 S 17th St Ste 2710, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 735-6554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I was uncomfortable asking for help but I knew I needed it and Dr. Strauss made me feel completely comfortable. He was professional and easy to relate to and after a year I feel like a new person and can't thank him enough!
About Dr. Alexander Strauss, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1396946869
Education & Certifications
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
