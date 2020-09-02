See All Ophthalmologists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (207)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD

Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.

Dr. Sudarshan works at The Eye Experts in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sudarshan's Office Locations

    The EyeExperts Brownsville
    1058 E Los Ebanos Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 541-4828
    The EyeExperts Weslaco
    1315 E 6th St Ste 5, Weslaco, TX 78596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 969-3893
    The Eye Experts Youth Clinic Brownsville
    1096 E Los Ebanos Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 541-4828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Pterygium
Chorioretinal Scars
Astigmatism
Pterygium
Chorioretinal Scars

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myopia, Infantile Severe Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Sixth Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • PHCS
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 207 ratings
    Patient Ratings (207)
    5 Star
    (170)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Went to see him about 15 years ago for eye surgery. He was very informative, helpful, a wonderful doctor. Great follow-up visit. My surgery went well with minimal scarring. Highly recommend him. (I had a tumor under my left eye that was removed) Araceli Ledezma Weslaco TX
    Araceli Ledezma Calles — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1518988625
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • St Joseph Medical Center
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • Yale University-Cum Laude
    • Ophthalmology
