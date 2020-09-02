Overview of Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD

Dr. Alexander Sudarshan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Sudarshan works at The Eye Experts in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.