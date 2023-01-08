See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Sweidan works at Strongkids Medical Group Inc in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Strongkids Medical Group Inc
    136 Broadway, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 873-5537
    Monday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
  2. 2
    Strong Families Medical Group
    2222 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 542-1331
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Acidosis
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2023
    I have asthma and high blood pressure. My asthma has been always difficult. I’ve seen 3 other doctors before him. My asthma now barely bothers me since he got me on injections (Fasenra) and he helped finally getting my blood pressure under control. He is also helping me with weight loss. He is amazing and friendly.
    Grace — Jan 08, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Romanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689070161
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Mary Medical Center-Ucla
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Mary Medical Center-Ucla
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweidan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweidan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweidan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweidan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

