Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Strongkids Medical Group Inc136 Broadway, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 873-5537Monday6:00am - 10:00pmTuesday6:00am - 10:00pmWednesday6:00am - 10:00pmThursday6:00am - 10:00pmFriday6:00am - 10:00pmSaturday6:00am - 10:00pmSunday6:00am - 10:00pm
Strong Families Medical Group2222 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 542-1331Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have asthma and high blood pressure. My asthma has been always difficult. I’ve seen 3 other doctors before him. My asthma now barely bothers me since he got me on injections (Fasenra) and he helped finally getting my blood pressure under control. He is also helping me with weight loss. He is amazing and friendly.
About Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Polish, Romanian and Spanish
- 1689070161
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center-Ucla
- St. Mary Medical Center-Ucla
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweidan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweidan speaks Polish, Romanian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweidan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweidan.
