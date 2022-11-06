Dr. Alexander Talalight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talalight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Talalight, MD
Dr. Alexander Talalight, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.
Retina Centers Of Alabama2331 Whitesburg Dr SE Ste C, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander Talalight is a best ophthalmologist , especially in retina diseases. I knew him when my wife had a retinal detachment in 2012. Recently, I also received prophylactic laser retinopexy procedure, performed by him. I got deep impression by his professional knowledge and procedure ability as well as detailed clinical note. He always patiently listen and answers questions before or post procedures. His office is a warm environment. Waiting time was about 10-20 min. Everyone, including his assistants and office staff work seriously and friendly to help every patient. I am luck to meet Dr Talalight and also like to recommend him to people looking for best ophthalmologist in north Alabama.
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1700094661
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Talalight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talalight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talalight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talalight has seen patients for Macular Hole, Floaters and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talalight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talalight speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Talalight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talalight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talalight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talalight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.