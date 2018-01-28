Dr. Tarnopolsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Tarnopolsky, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexander Tarnopolsky, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Advanced Family Medicine PC14200 Bustleton Ave Ste 4, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 671-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is so professional and friendly! Such a great doctor we all love going to him!
About Dr. Alexander Tarnopolsky, DO
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Tarnopolsky speaks Russian.
