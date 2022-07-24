Dr. Alexander Tejani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Tejani, MD
Dr. Alexander Tejani, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3333 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 540-4259
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon explained everything to me thoroughly. Dr Tejani is a pleasant person to talk to all-around good guy. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Alexander Tejani, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI
- Orthopedic Surgery
