Dr. Alexander Tessnow, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Tessnow, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
Simon Cancer Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8000
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great communicator, physician and his personality makes visits pleasant.
About Dr. Alexander Tessnow, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
