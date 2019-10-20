Overview

Dr. Alexander Tessnow, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Tessnow works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.