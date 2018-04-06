See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Alexander Thermos, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Thermos, DO

Dr. Alexander Thermos, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thermos' Office Locations

    24421 Calle de la Louisa Ste 100, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 916-0089
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    David A. Steenblock, D.O., Inc.
    26381 Crown Valley Pkwy # 130, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 367-8870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Brain Injury
Cardiovascular Disease
Arthritis
Brain Injury
Cardiovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Counterpulsation Chevron Icon
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2018
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Thermos for several years and have yet to come across a more caring and thorough doctor! I’ve recommended several of my friends and family to him and completely trust his opinions. He takes the time to really listen to how you’re feeling and gets to the bottom of your health issue no matter what it takes. I can’t say enough good about Dr Thermos!
    Dana point, Ca — Apr 06, 2018
    About Dr. Alexander Thermos, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104818491
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Lake Forest College, Lake Forest Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Thermos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thermos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thermos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thermos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thermos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thermos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thermos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thermos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

