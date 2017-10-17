Dr. Alexander Tikhtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tikhtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Tikhtman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Tikhtman, MD
Dr. Alexander Tikhtman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Tikhtman works at
Dr. Tikhtman's Office Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine1740 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine3900 Kresge Way Suite 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
4
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine739 Eastern Bypass Suite 213, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
5
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine900 Hospital Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tikhtman is the first doctor I have ever had who informed me had been looking closely at results of my recent test. That reassured me that I was seeing an excellent doctor. . Dr Tikhtman takes the time to really listen. Needless to say he is respectful , compassionate, and not at all condescending, Most importantly he extremely intelligent. I highly recommend him to family and friends
About Dr. Alexander Tikhtman, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1184668956
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
