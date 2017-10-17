Overview of Dr. Alexander Tikhtman, MD

Dr. Alexander Tikhtman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Tikhtman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine in Lexington, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN, Louisville, KY, Richmond, KY and Madisonville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.